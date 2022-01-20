Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Shares Down 5.2%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 197,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 254,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

LUCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

