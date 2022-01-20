Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

