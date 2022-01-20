Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

LYSDY stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.