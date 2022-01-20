Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

