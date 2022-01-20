Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NMI by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 635,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMIH opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

