Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,487 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $14.25 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

