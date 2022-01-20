Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

