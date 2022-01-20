Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,641 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

