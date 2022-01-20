Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $228,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 134.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

