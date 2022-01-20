MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.640 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTSI opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

