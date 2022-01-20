Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Macro Enterprises stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

