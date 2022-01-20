Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Macro Enterprises stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
About Macro Enterprises
