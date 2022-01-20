MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 3.7%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.57. 19,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 363,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms have commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $37,579,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $21,661,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $2,299,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

