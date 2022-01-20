Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 284,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.62% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $264,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

