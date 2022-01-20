Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.