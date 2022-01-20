Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $921.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.