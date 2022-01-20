Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 772,892 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms comprises about 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.47% of Sanderson Farms worth $145,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,659,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $188.72. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,585. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

