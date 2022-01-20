Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,557,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,571,000. Intersect ENT makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 166.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 273,347 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $37,889,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $2,576,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

