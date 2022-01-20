Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 451,401 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Envista worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 2,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

