Magnetar Financial LLC Has $26.30 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 722.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,358 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

