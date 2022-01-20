Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $20.34 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,048,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,342,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.68% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RTPY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 2,568,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

