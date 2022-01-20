Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 318,124 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,124 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AZN traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 186,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,633. The stock has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

