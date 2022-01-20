MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.73. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 186,453 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMMB shares. Taglich Brothers cut their price objective on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

