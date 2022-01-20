Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.88

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 33050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

