Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.60

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1861958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.