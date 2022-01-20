Mark Casale Sells 6,572 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.