Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells $457,053.45 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MAS opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

