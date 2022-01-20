Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells $457,053.45 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MAS opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
