Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $98.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.