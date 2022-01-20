Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 97,080 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRLD stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.33. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

