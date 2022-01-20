Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 356.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 85,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

