Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

