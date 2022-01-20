Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 17,148 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after buying an additional 355,866 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

