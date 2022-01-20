Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 105,429 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

