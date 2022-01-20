Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,807 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,996 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 66.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $1,362,000.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

