Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 82,337 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 82,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,753 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,221 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

