Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,578 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Annexon were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Annexon by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Annexon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 19.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

