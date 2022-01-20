Matt Maddox Sells 20,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Maddox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

