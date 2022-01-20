Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $17.85 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises 5.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

