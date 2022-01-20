Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

