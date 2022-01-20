McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

