McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 41.6% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 101,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

