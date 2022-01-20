McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $44,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NULV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143,139 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

