McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 224.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,906. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

