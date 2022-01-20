McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

