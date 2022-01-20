McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.28. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,886. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

