Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

