Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,161 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.87. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

