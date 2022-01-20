Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 20,820 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

