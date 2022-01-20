Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

