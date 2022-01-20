Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.55 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $393.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

