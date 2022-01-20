Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.